Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Silver Trust worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

