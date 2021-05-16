Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Silver Trust worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

