Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.