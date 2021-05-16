Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

