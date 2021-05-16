Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $280.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

