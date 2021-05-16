Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 4,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,308,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $547.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

