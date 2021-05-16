Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFF stock opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$112.88 million and a PE ratio of -17.61.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$49.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.