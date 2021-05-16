Constellation Market Capitalization Achieves $104.26 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $104.26 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01127051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

