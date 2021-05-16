ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.79 on Friday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.