Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.550-0.570 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.17. 751,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

