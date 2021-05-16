Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

