Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit