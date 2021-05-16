Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report sales of $44.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $47.04 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $37.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $190.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 billion to $194.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.25 billion to $207.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

Shares of COST stock opened at $384.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

