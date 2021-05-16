Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

