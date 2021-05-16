Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho began coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

CPNG opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $249,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $989,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

