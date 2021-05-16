Cowa LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

