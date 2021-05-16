Cowa LLC Buys 3,825 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.3% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.38 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49.

