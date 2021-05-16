Cowa LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 0.7% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

