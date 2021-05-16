Cowa LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 245.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cowa LLC owned about 2.92% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.