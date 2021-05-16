Cowa LLC Has $242,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.