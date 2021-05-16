Cowa LLC Purchases 2,115 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $26.65 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

