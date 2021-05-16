Cowa LLC Sells 680 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cowa LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

