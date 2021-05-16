Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.16.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
