Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

