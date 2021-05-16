Credit Suisse Group Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.