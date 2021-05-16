Credit Suisse Group Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit