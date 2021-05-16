Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.02.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$4.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -3.04%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

