Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $11.82 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

