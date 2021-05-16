Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.99. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cricut shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 1,760 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $24,868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $7,819,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,875,000.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

