Critical Comparison: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 1 0 0 1.33 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 1 3.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.78%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.10% 9.06% 1.47% EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.69 $219.77 million $1.99 22.41 EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.38 $573.16 million $1.57 35.70

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP – Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. The company also distributes and supplies natural gas. It has an installed capacity of 24 GW; and serves 8,615,444 electricity customers and 691,370 gas customers. The company also operates 312,433 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 62,258 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

