CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.52.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.64 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

