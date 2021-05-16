Cryptaur Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,172.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $19,172.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.01078358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00062799 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

