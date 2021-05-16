CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.79. CTS has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

