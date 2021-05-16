Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

