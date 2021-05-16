Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $286.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.75 and its 200-day moving average is $248.09. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.