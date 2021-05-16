Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.31 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

