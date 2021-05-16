Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,661 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.44 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

