Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

