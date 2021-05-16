Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,733 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day moving average is $209.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.76 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.