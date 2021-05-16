Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $6.30 billion. Cummins reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.67. 556,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 1 year low of $153.31 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

