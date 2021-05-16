CustomContractNetwork (CCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $111,489.44 and $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.61 or 0.00641329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.