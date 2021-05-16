CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

