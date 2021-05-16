CWM Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,708,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,804,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 390,702 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

