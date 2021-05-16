CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $14,841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

