CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

