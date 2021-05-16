D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,339.00 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

