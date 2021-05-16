D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

