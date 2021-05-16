D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $384,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.