D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,339.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,969.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

