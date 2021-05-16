D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

