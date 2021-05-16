D. Clay Bretches Buys 200 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.