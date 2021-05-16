Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $288.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.71 and its 200-day moving average is $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,924.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.