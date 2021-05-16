Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

