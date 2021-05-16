Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

